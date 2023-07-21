Boit C F David Sells 700 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boit C F David trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $114.52. 36,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,202. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

