Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in June

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BNEFF opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.10. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.14 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

