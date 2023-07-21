Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7,722.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,721 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Booking worth $286,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $47.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,965.00. The stock had a trading volume of 122,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,258. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,685.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,558.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,998.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,774.60.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

