Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAPGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAP opened at $22.15 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

