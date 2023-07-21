Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

In other news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $38,104.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth $414,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $399.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.75. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

