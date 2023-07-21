Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

