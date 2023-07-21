Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$43.17

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.17.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LB. National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.42. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
