Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$43.17

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LB. National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.42. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

