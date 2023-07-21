Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Price Target at $13.92

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

