Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $3.74. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 818,923 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 233,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

