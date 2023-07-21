Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $250.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day moving average is $148.48.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

