BTIG Research Cuts Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target to $52.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 44,800 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $64,354,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,081.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

