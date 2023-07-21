BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

RE/MAX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $353.88 million, a PE ratio of 150.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.30.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 707.69%.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RE/MAX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

