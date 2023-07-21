Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.95

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 302,432 shares.

Byotrol Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of £8.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00.

Insider Transactions at Byotrol

In other Byotrol news, insider Vivan Pinto purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,075.31). 69.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

