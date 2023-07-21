CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 279,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,988.0 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

Shares of CAIAF opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.