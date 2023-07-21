Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Holdings Lowered by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for 4.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

About Cal-Maine Foods

CALM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. 102,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.