Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as high as C$1.22. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$31.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

