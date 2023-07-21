Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243,600.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.26. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.