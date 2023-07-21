Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

