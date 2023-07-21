Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNGLW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. Canna-Global Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

