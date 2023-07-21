Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 6.8%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 2,316,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,164,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several analysts recently commented on CANO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $758.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,328. Insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

