Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 7.31% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $37,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.