Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE COF traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $115.57. 5,495,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

