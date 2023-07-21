Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.34.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

