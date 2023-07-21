Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $127.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

