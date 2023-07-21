Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Capri by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 184,579 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 92.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 456,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,952. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.26. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

