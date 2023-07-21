Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

