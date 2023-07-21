Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $5.37 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

