Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.1 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

