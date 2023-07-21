CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 4,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

CareCloud Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.84%.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.