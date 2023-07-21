Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of CRBU stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.46. 442,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.68.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 737.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
