Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Update

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. 229,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,553. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.06 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $58.43.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

