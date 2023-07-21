Carvana Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($5.29) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.29) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.51). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($5.39) per share.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

NYSE CVNA opened at $46.77 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

