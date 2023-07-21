Casper Price Tops $0.0356 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. Casper has a total market capitalization of $398.40 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,875,951,329 coins and its circulating supply is 11,185,748,660 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,875,337,900 with 11,185,170,882 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0358273 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,930,111.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.