Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.49. The stock had a trading volume of 472,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile



Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

