Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.45

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.45 and last traded at $140.20, with a volume of 492554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

