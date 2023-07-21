Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMBNF opened at C$70.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.00. Cembra Money Bank has a 1-year low of C$70.00 and a 1-year high of C$70.00.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

