CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Trading 10.3% Higher

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 20,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENQW. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CENAQ Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,589,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 247,975 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

