Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 658,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 801,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

CPF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 18,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H Camp bought 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H. Camp purchased 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at $244,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine H. H Camp purchased 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,247.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,501 shares of company stock valued at $152,393 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

