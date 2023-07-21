Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 652,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.91 million. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Matt Aboud purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 410.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.