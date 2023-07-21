Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAKE opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

