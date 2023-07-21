Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

LNG stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.65. The company had a trading volume of 296,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,109. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $133.04 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.76.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 109,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,598,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

