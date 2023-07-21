Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.05.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. Chewy has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.50 and a beta of 0.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $573,344.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 239,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,330,667.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 133,340.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after buying an additional 1,758,762 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,896,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
