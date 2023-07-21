Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.05.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. Chewy has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $573,344.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 239,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,330,667.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 133,340.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after buying an additional 1,758,762 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,896,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.