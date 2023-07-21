Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $5,678,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,094.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,291.63 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,073.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,803.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

