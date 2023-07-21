Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 79,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 602,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 231,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,891. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVII. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 5,257,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,718 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth $8,566,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth $8,229,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth $5,599,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 47.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,624,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

