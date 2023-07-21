Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHDN opened at $131.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

