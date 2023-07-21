Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.90.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CHDN opened at $131.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $150.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Downs
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.