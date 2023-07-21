CIBC Cuts Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CDUAF stock remained flat at $25.83 on Friday. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

