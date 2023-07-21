CIBC Cuts Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Shares of CDUAF stock remained flat at $25.83 on Friday. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $32.61.
