CIBC Raises Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) Price Target to C$17.50

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tasca Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

TAC stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.04. 41,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,097. Tasca Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$909,020.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

About Tasca Resources

Tasca Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Handcamp property covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Newfoundland; and a property in the burgeoning Moosehead Gold area of north-central Newfoundland covering an area of 600 hectares, as well as Selish Mountain property, a 290 hectare block located to the southwest of Merritt, British Columbia.

