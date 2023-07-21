Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $472,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

CINF opened at $102.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

