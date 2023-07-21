Cinemark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,263 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 2,083 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,640. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

