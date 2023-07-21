Citigroup Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $983.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $946.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $952.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $877.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $665.45 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

